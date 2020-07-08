Global  

Watch SpaceX launch its latest batch of Starlink satellites, with two hitchhiking spacecraft

The Verge Wednesday, 8 July 2020
Watch SpaceX launch its latest batch of Starlink satellites, with two hitchhiking spacecraftJust a week after launching a GPS satellite for the Space Force, SpaceX is back with another launch of its internet-beaming Starlink satellites. The company’s Falcon 9 rocket is slated to take off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, today, launching 57 Starlink spacecraft as well as two hitchhiking Earth observation satellites from operator BlackSky.

The flight is the latest in SpaceX’s ongoing quest to flesh out its proposed massive Starlink constellation, aimed at providing broadband internet connectivity from space. The company has permission to launch nearly 12,000 Starlink satellites from the Federal Communications Commission, a swarm of spacecraft that will beam internet coverage to every point of the globe. After this launch, SpaceX...
