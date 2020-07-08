Watch SpaceX launch its latest batch of Starlink satellites, with two hitchhiking spacecraft Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Just a week after launching a GPS satellite for the Space Force, SpaceX is back with another launch of its internet-beaming Starlink satellites. The company’s Falcon 9 rocket is slated to take off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, today, launching 57 Starlink spacecraft as well as two hitchhiking Earth observation satellites from operator BlackSky.



