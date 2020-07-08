Global  

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 865 Plus with Asus, Lenovo phones coming soon

9to5Google Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Similar to last year, Qualcomm’s flagship mobile chip is getting a mid-cycle “Plus” variant. The Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G offers three main performance enhancements and will power the Asus ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion in the coming months.

