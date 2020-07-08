Global  

Revenue for Google's Waze fell by 60% as a fallout of the coronavirus. Here's the pitch deck it is using to woo advertisers back.

Business Insider Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Revenue for Google's Waze fell by 60% as a fallout of the coronavirus. Here's the pitch deck it is using to woo advertisers back.· The coronavirus caused Waze's revenue to plunge by roughly 60% at its peak in early April. But as cities begin reopening, the navigation app has started to pitch advertisers to return to its platform.
· Waze's usage is starting to pick up again and it's built new tools like "Location Personality" ads to attract...
