Revenue for Google's Waze fell by 60% as a fallout of the coronavirus. Here's the pitch deck it is using to woo advertisers back.
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () · The coronavirus caused Waze's revenue to plunge by roughly 60% at its peak in early April. But as cities begin reopening, the navigation app has started to pitch advertisers to return to its platform.
· Waze's usage is starting to pick up again and it's built new tools like "Location Personality" ads to attract...
Slowly but surely, publishers, broadcasters, agencies and industry bodies may be changing the minds of advertisers who, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, pulled spending from news. Back in March,..