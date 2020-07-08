Global  

Harvard and MIT sue Trump administration over new policy on international student visas

The Verge Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Harvard and MIT sue Trump administration over new policy on international student visas

Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are suing the Trump administration over Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s recent rule requiring international students to take in-person classes in order to remain in the US. The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court in Boston, says that ICE’s actions were “arbitrary and capricious and an abuse of discretion” and asks the court to block the guidelines’ enforcement.

ICE’s guidelines, announced on July 6th, stated that international students must take in-person classes at their schools in order to remain in the US, and they could face “immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings” if they take a fully online course load. New...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New Trump order leaves foreign students scrambling

New Trump order leaves foreign students scrambling 02:03

 International students in the U.S. are scrambling to figure out their plans for the fall semester after a new Trump administration order Monday said foreign students must leave the country if their classes are fully virtual. Gloria Tso reports.

