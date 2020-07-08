Harvard and MIT sue Trump administration over new policy on international student visas Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are suing the Trump administration over Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s recent rule requiring



Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are suing the Trump administration over Immigration and Customs Enforcement's recent rule requiring international students to take in-person classes in order to remain in the US. The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court in Boston, says that ICE's actions were "arbitrary and capricious and an abuse of discretion" and asks the court to block the guidelines' enforcement. ICE's guidelines, announced on July 6th, stated that international students must take in-person classes at their schools in order to remain in the US, and they could face "immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings" if they take a fully online course load.


