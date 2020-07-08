Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Nintendo has now announced it will soon be adding the beloved Donkey Kong Country to Switch Online. After announcing monthly new additions to its growing NES and SNES online game library would be no more, Nintendo has added a few notable titles since then, and is continuing that trend later this month anyway. Head below for more details on Donkey Kong Country for Switch Online and the two other new titles coming to the service. more…



The post Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

