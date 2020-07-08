Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month

9to5Toys Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Nintendo has now announced it will soon be adding the beloved Donkey Kong Country to Switch Online. After announcing monthly new additions to its growing NES and SNES online game library would be no more, Nintendo has added a few notable titles since then, and is continuing that trend later this month anyway. Head below for more details on Donkey Kong Country for Switch Online and the two other new titles coming to the service. more…

The post Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

An animal lover loves taking his pet SKUNK for walks [Video]

An animal lover loves taking his pet SKUNK for walks

An animal lover has caused a stink in his hometown during lockdown while going for a walk - with his pet SKUNK.Liam Tanner, 23, has taken Niffler out for a walk every other day since the start of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
‘Closely monitoring the developments in Hong Kong’: Indian Envoy to UN in Geneva [Video]

‘Closely monitoring the developments in Hong Kong’: Indian Envoy to UN in Geneva

Indian Envoy to UN Rajiv Kumar Chander in Geneva said that the country has been keeping a close watch on the recent developments in Hong Kong and and urged the global body to address related concerns..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:02Published
Chaotic scenes in Hong Kong as National Security Law is passed [Video]

Chaotic scenes in Hong Kong as National Security Law is passed

Footage shows the chaotic scenes in Hong Kong yesterday (July 1) after the controversial National Security Law was passed, eroding the freedoms given to the country by Britain. Police and protesters..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Nintendo Switch Online is adding 'Donkey Kong Country' this month

 Nintendo has added another batch of retro games to its Switch Online service, and one of them may have been a childhood favorite. Donkey Kong Country, the 1994...
engadget


Tweets about this

Sidequesting

SideQuesting 🚀 Nintendo Switch Online adds Donkey Kong Country to the list https://t.co/KtftZX9hFy 39 minutes ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month https://t.co/8u1Mo0wkUs by @justinkahnmusic 1 hour ago

Sidequesting

SideQuesting 🚀 Nintendo Switch Online adds Donkey Kong Country to the list https://t.co/eLSY4rjHBC 1 hour ago

brandonorselli

Brandon Orselli RT @nichegamer: Nintendo Switch Online Adds New NES and SNES Games on July 15 - Donkey Kong Country, Natsume Championship Wrestling, and Th… 2 hours ago

youngposthk

SCMP Young Post Take a look at the latest classic #Nintendo game to be added to #Switch online: https://t.co/Xo8Vpr29ya 2 hours ago

nichegamer

Niche Gamer Nintendo Switch Online Adds New NES and SNES Games on July 15 - Donkey Kong Country, Natsume Championship Wrestling… https://t.co/ezMJOx7f5V 3 hours ago

IGotWhatYouNee1

IGotWhatYouNeed Nintendo Switch Online is adding 'Donkey Kong Country' this month https://t.co/W45gJh3PyF https://t.co/d2EcWFBm4S 3 hours ago

kbhasi

Kevin Bhasi RT @engadget: Nintendo Switch Online is adding 'Donkey Kong Country' this month https://t.co/QXwk22Yn4M https://t.co/WDjXsH8MZa 3 hours ago