Facebook's refusal to fact-check or moderate politicians like President Trump is its biggest civil rights issue, according to a new internal audit (FB)
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () · *For the past several years, Facebook has refused to moderate speech from politicians — a policy that has been repeatedly tested by statements made by President Trump.*
· *In a newly published civil rights audit, that policy is explicitly cited as a major issue. *
· *"If politicians are free to mislead people about...
Facebook's decisions to allow controversial posts by President Donald Trump established a "terrible precedent" that could allow the platform to be "weaponized to suppress voting," according to an external civil rights audit released on Wednesday. Conway G. Gittens has more.
