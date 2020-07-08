|
Samsung reportedly won’t include chargers with some phones starting next year
Samsung may not include chargers in the boxes of some of its smartphones starting in 2021, according to a report from Korean news site ETNews. The company is taking them out because many people already have chargers and to help reduce costs, the report says.
While not including a charger in the box might seem like a big move, Samsung reportedly isn’t the only major phone maker considering it. Apple may do something similar by not including a charger with this year’s iPhone lineup, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple may also phase out the 5W and 18W chargers that currently come with iPhones (depending on which model you buy) and instead offer a new 20W fast charger that will be sold separately, said Kuo.
