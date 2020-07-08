|
Clarisonic Mia Prima Cleansing Brush for $52 shipped (Reg. $129), more
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the Clarisonic Mia Prima Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush for *$51.60 shipped*. Regularly priced at $129, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This facial cleansing brush effectively cleans your face to reduce enlarged pores. It also comes with two brush heads and a facial cleanser. The battery life lasts over 100-minutes, which makes it travel friendly and it’s waterproof. Both men and women can use this cleansing brush and it’s said to cleanse 6-times better than hands alone. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 220 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
