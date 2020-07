News24.com | Ramaphosa mourns death of Queen Noloyiso: 'An inspiring leader of her people' Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed "profound sadness" at the passing of Regent of the Royal House of the AmaRharhabe, Her Majesty Queen Noloyiso Sandile. 👓 View full article

