Colvin raises $15M to rethink the flower supply chain Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

At first glance, Colvin — which recently announced that it has raised a $15 million Series B — might look like just another flower and plant delivery company, but co-founder and CEO Andres Cester said the startup has a much grander vision. “We were born with the ambition the company that would redesign global flower trade,” […] 👓 View full article