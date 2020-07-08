Global  

Kanye West says Elon Musk is advising him on his presidential bid. Here's how their friendship began and everything that's happened since. (TSLA)

Business Insider Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Kanye West says Elon Musk is advising him on his presidential bid. Here's how their friendship began and everything that's happened since. (TSLA)· Kanye West announced on July 4 he plans to run for president, and now, he says he's being advised by his longtime friend, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. 
· "We've been talking about this for years," West said in an interview with Forbes. "I proposed to him to be the head of our space program."
· Musk and West have been...
News video: West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden

West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden 00:31

 Rapper and business mogul Kanye West has provided more details about his surprise bid for the presidency. In an interview with Forbes West said that he was OK taking Black voters from Democratic candidate Joe Biden. "To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy,"...

Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Donald Trump, Details Presidential Campaign [Video]

Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Donald Trump, Details Presidential Campaign

After being heavily criticized for his support of U.S. President Donald Trump, Kanye West says he's "taking off the red hat" in a new interview with 'Forbes'. Plus, he discusses his presidential..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:55Published
Elon Musk is showing his support for Kanye West's 2020 run for president [Video]

Elon Musk is showing his support for Kanye West's 2020 run for president

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:00Published
West Reveals Elon Musk Is Advising Him On His Campaign [Video]

West Reveals Elon Musk Is Advising Him On His Campaign

On July 4th, Kanye West announced he wants to run for president. In an interview with Forbes published Wednesday, West said he is being advised by Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

