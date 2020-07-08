Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook takes down accounts tied to Roger Stone

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook on Wednesday said it has removed dozens of accounts linked to the hate group Proud Boys, to President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone and to employees of Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, among others.

A network tied to both Stone and the Proud Boys had fake accounts post about local politics in Florida, as well as Stone’s books, websites and media appearances, Facebook said. Stone’s own Facebook and Instagram accounts were also banned.

“Roger Stone’s personal accounts and his branded assets will be coming down as part of this network,” said Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, in a call with reporters. “Because we saw them deeply enmeshed in the activities here.”

Facebook said these accounts were most active from 2015 to 2017 and most have been dormant since.

Stone was sentenced to more than three years in prison after he was convicted of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election. Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to testify before Congress in July after two of his employees testified that he has politicized the department on behalf of Trump and allowed special treatment of Stone's case.

The Proud Boys were banned from Facebook and Instagram in 2018, but supporters of the organization have tried to get around the ban by creating new pages or accounts. It’s the third time in recent months that Facebook has announced the removal of accounts and pages linked to the group.

The accounts linked to Bolsonaro were removed for spreading misinformation, using fake identities and otherwise violating Facebook's rules.

Facebook’s said the accounts were linked...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users [Video]

Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users

Facebook has shut down more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and the far-right group Proud Boys. CNN reports Stone's own Instagram account was shut down as part of the takedown, which..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Former Roger Stone prosecutor testifies [Video]

Former Roger Stone prosecutor testifies

A former member of the Department of Justice testified Wednesday that Roger Stone received preferential treatment. Aaron Zelinsky told the house judiciary committee he resigned from the DOJ after he..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published
Roger Stone prosecutor set to testify [Video]

Roger Stone prosecutor set to testify

The justice department is under fire, accused of giving a more lenient sentence to Roger Stone. Stone is President Trump's longtime friend who was convicted of lying to Congress.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook bans Roger Stone after linking him to fake accounts

Facebook bans Roger Stone after linking him to fake accounts Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images On Wednesday, Facebook announced that it had removed accounts belonging to Roger Stone, a friend...
The Verge

Facebook removes political disinformation accounts linked to President Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone (FB)

Facebook removes political disinformation accounts linked to President Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone (FB) · Facebook removed disinformation accounts it says were linked to Roger Stone, the longtime friend of President Trump.  · The accounts involved posted about...
Business Insider

Facebook says it took down network affiliated with Roger Stone that included fake accounts

 Facebook on Wednesday took down a network of more than 100 pages and accounts affiliated with Trump confidante Roger Stone for “coordinated inauthentic...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

iron_emu

Simon Robinson RT @josephmenn: BREAKING: Facebook pulls Roger Stone's pages, cited coordinated fake accounts activity. https://t.co/JZXta4BVRx 11 seconds ago

DownFredo

fredo going down (not talking about Cuomo). RT @CaptSisko2017: Facebook takes down accounts and pages of Trump ally Roger Stone https://t.co/L0CGkNEmm7 59 seconds ago

Furball42869140

Furball RT @DallasJames428: Facebook takes down accounts and pages of Trump ally Roger Stone https://t.co/8YIxFRmHrR 1 minute ago

gregorioayala

gregorio ayala Facebook takes down accounts and pages of Trump ally Roger Stone https://t.co/wL5Qdfupuz 3 minutes ago

stateofpress

State of Press Facebook takes down accounts and pages of Trump ally Roger Stone | News https://t.co/6hjpzKZFTM 3 minutes ago

composthappened

Lady🇺🇸🗽🌎🌈☀️💙 RT @camillefrancois: 🗞️ @Reuters on the Stone takedown, with additional color from @benimmo. The network was also linked to individuals ass… 5 minutes ago

Gizmocarroll69

John Carroll Facebook takes down Roger Stone-affiliated accounts, pages - https://t.co/1zLnqsiOdW 5 minutes ago

juanxxa_

juanxa RT @DFRLab: Facebook removed 41 Facebook accounts, 77 Pages, and 56 Instagram accounts for, “violating policy against foreign interference… 6 minutes ago