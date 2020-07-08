Apple confirms Apple Silicon Macs will support Thunderbolt connection
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Apple announced last month the transition from Intel processors to its own ARM chips, which the company calls “Apple Silicon.” Today Apple has confirmed another important aspect of this transition regarding the future of the Thunderbolt connection, which will continue to be present in Apple Silicon Macs.
