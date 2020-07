Deborah Sue Dennis RT @GeoffRBennett: NEWS: The White House plans to issue its own guidelines for the reopening of schools because officials now say the ones… 55 seconds ago

Bob Huerter RT @2Heidishattuck7: Resident trump ignored CDC guidelines for reopening schools, Vice Resident pence said the agency would issue new ones… 2 minutes ago

Ash 💋 RT @nytimes: Breaking News: After President Trump assailed CDC guidelines on reopening schools, Vice President Mike Pence said the agency w… 2 minutes ago

Jennifer Ouellette CDC to issue new guidelines on reopening schools after Trump blowup https://t.co/SGtqQJXeZh 3 minutes ago

Stand Up N be Heard This is the most ridiculous thing Trump has done, this is not his kids.Mike Pence says CDC will issue NEW guideline… https://t.co/fRc2M0G5Yh 3 minutes ago

🌵Sofia says ☢Ducey/Trump made Hellizona☢ Z2 RT @bkaydw: We all want schools to reopen: Parents & teachers...but NOT AT THE EXPENSE OF HUMAN LIFE! 45 “discussing ways to tie federal f… 4 minutes ago