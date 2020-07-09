Hands-on with 50+ new iOS 14 beta 2 changes and features [Video]
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Yesterday’s release of iOS 14 beta 2 isn’t as packed with features as past beta 2 follow-ups to major iOS releases, but it is filled to the brim with subtle improvements and changes. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough as we step through over 50 new changes and features in iOS 14 beta 2. more…
