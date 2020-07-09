Global  

A surge in people signing up to streaming services and online shopping during lockdown risks the exposure of more personal data than ever

Business Insider Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
A surge in people signing up to streaming services and online shopping during lockdown risks the exposure of more personal data than ever· Lockdown restrictions led to a surge in the amount of personal data being handed to ecommerce sites, streaming platforms, and food delivery firms, new data shows. 
· According to new research from data privacy firm Mine, the number of US consumers handing their information to ecommerce sites and others surged by 60% between...
