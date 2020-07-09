Lululemon Warehouse Sale is huge! Find deals from just $9 + free shipping
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Lululemon’s Warehouse Sale is live with* up to 75% off* prices and deals from just *$9*. *Note:* all sales are final. Prices are as marked. This is a huge event because Lululemon only has this sale once a year. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. For women, the Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Top is a must-have for just *$59*. To compare, this shirt was originally priced at $78. I personally own this shirt and it’s by far my favorite workout top. It’s highly breathable, infused with stretch for mobility and comes in an array of color options. It also has anti-stick material that creates less distractions. Over 50% of reviewers left a 5 star rating. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks of you can shop the entire sale here.
