Amazon 1-day Fisher-Price sale from $4: Coding kits, Thomas and Friends, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to *50% off* Fisher-Price toys, play sets, and more. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. A perfect chance to score some new gear to keep the kids busy or just to scratch some upcoming birthday gifts off your list, the deals start from just* $4*. On top of a series of Thomas & Friends play sets, you’ll also find price drops on Spongebob Squarepants toys, early development coding kits, and some of Fisher-Price’s Think & Learn sets. Head below for some of our top picks from the sale. more…

