Canon announces the EOS R5, an 8K-shooting pro mirrorless camera

Canon has announced the EOS R5, by far the highest-end mirrorless camera it’s ever made. Following Canon’s solid entry into full-frame mirrorless with 2018’s EOS R and last year’s cheaper EOS RP, the R5 is a serious pro-level flagship with a price tag to match. At $3,899 without a lens, this is now Canon’s second most expensive camera behind the new 1D X Mark III DSLR.



The R5 is built around a 45-megapixel sensor with a native ISO range of 100-51,200. The headline feature is that it can record uncropped 8K RAW video at 29.97 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit color, as well as uncropped 4K DCI at 59.94 fps, representing a major upgrade on the limited video capabilities of previous EOS R models. Canon says the R5 can shoot continuously at 8K for around...

