Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PUMA’s Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 60% off over 500 styles from $10

9to5Toys Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
PUMA’s Semi-Annual Sale offers 500 new styles at *up to 60% off*. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals for the entire family from just *$10*. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Get running this summer with the Hybrid Rocket Aero Running Shoes for men. Originally priced at $120, however during the sale you can find them for *$65*. These running shoes are cushioned for comfort and have a supportive design. This style also has a 360-degree lacing system and superior traction with a rubber outsole. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today.

more…

The post PUMA’s Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 60% off over 500 styles from $10 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

West Elm is having a huge end-of-season sale [Video]

West Elm is having a huge end-of-season sale

If you’ve already organized your closetsand completed your spring cleaning, your homemay be ready for a few decor upgrades.Thankfully good style doesn’t,and shouldn’t, have to cost a lot.Right..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:35Published
Fenty Beauty Is Having A Big Sale For A Worthy Cause [Video]

Fenty Beauty Is Having A Big Sale For A Worthy Cause

If you're looking to stock up on makeup essentials while at home, Fenty Beauty is having a sale. Allure reports that the sale runs from May 15 to midnight PST on May 18. Mostly everything on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Athleta’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off leggings, shorts, more from $15

 Athleta Semi-Annual Sale offers *up to 60% off* select styles. Prices are as marked. Find deals on tank tops, t-shirts, leggings, shorts, bras, swimsuits, and...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this