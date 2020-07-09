|
4 years later, and 'Pokémon Go' players have spent nearly $4 billion on the wildly popular smartphone game (NTDOY, GOOGL)
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
· *Just over four years ago, "Pokémon Go" launched for smartphones and sparked a worldwide phenomenon.*
· *With tens of millions of players around the world, "Pokémon Go" has been a smash-hit success: Players have spent nearly $4 billion on the game across the last four years, according to Sensor Tower data.*
· *As the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this