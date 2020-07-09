How the Trump administration could ‘ban’ TikTok

Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
The Trump administration is apparently considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, including the popular video app TikTok. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned the possibility on Tuesday, saying it was “something we’re looking at” in a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham.
Pompeo offered few specifics, and the comment could easily have been bluster. But he also compared TikTok to Huawei and ZTE, two companies that have suffered very real consequences after drawing US government ire. With tension rising between the US and China, Trump trying to ban TikTok isn’t out of the question — and while it’s not nearly as simple as Pompeo and Ingraham make it sound, it could still cause trouble for the company and its users.
On Tuesday, President Trump gave an interview in which he said he was considering banning TikTok. Trump echoed earlier comments from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump implied a ban on TikTok would be a way of punishing China for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports that Coronavirus...
A source familiar with the matter says the Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, in a move that would..
Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday criticized the administration of President Donald Trump for its response to the coronavirus during a live interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the..