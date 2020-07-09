Global  
 

How the Trump administration could ‘ban’ TikTok

The Verge Thursday, 9 July 2020
How the Trump administration could 'ban' TikTok

The Trump administration is apparently considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, including the popular video app TikTok. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned the possibility on Tuesday, saying it was “something we’re looking at” in a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham.

Pompeo offered few specifics, and the comment could easily have been bluster. But he also compared TikTok to Huawei and ZTE, two companies that have suffered very real consequences after drawing US government ire. With tension rising between the US and China, Trump trying to ban TikTok isn’t out of the question — and while it’s not nearly as simple as Pompeo and Ingraham make it sound, it could still cause trouble for the company and its users.

The most...
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Considers Banning TikTok

Trump Considers Banning TikTok 00:33

 On Tuesday, President Trump gave an interview in which he said he was considering banning TikTok. Trump echoed earlier comments from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump implied a ban on TikTok would be a way of punishing China for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports that Coronavirus...

