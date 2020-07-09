Banana Republic Factory updates your summer look with deals from just $10 Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Banana Republic Factory offers* 40 to 70% off* everything with deals from just *$10*. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the 11-inch Emerson Stretch Shorts that are marked down to *$16*. These shorts will become a staple in your everyday wardrobe and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. They also come in several color options and are infused with stretch for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic Factory and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today including Lululemon, adidas, and more.



more…



The post Banana Republic Factory updates your summer look with deals from just $10 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Banana Republic makes high-quality clothing, shoes and accessories



Shop Banana Republic for quality, stylish clothing! Discover here: https://fave.co/2ZtAiKuOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them.. Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] Published on May 20, 2020

Tweets about this