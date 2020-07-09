Adult coloring books from $5.50: Nickelodeon the ’90s + Rick and Morty

Global  

Amazon is now offering the The Splat: Coloring the ’90s Nickelodeon Adult Coloring Book for *$5.57 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly as much as $15 direct, this one typically sells for just under $9 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Anyone with nostalgia for classic shows like Ren and Stimpy, Rugrats, Rocko’s Modern Life, Hey Arnold!, and others will want to take a closer look at The Splat adult coloring book. Featuring a foiled cover, it has nearly 100-pages of black and white coloring book-style projects to bring to life. Rated 4+ stars from over 760 Amazon customers. Head below for more adult coloring book deals. more…

