AirPlay 2 lands on Yamaha’s 7.1-Ch. AV Receiver at a low of $500 (Save $100) Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is currently offering the Yamaha RX-V685 7.2-Channel AirPlay 2 AV Receiver for *$499.95 shipped*. Saving you $100 from its usual price tag, today’s offer is $50 less than the previous price cut and matches the Amazon all-time low. Yamaha’s AV Receiver comes equipped with five HDMI inputs, two HDMI outputs, 4K HDR pass-through, and more. AirPlay 2 support steals the show in terms of wireless connectivity, but this model can also integrate into other multi-room setups, as well. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos audio which rounds out the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 220 customers. Head below the fold for more.



