How to watch Hulu's new romantic comedy 'Palm Springs' when it premieres on July 10 

· "Palm Springs" will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu starting July 10.

· The romantic comedy stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as two strangers who get trapped in a time loop.

· A Hulu subscription costs $5.99 per month with ads, or $11.99 per month without ads.

