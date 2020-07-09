|
How to watch Hulu's new romantic comedy 'Palm Springs' when it premieres on July 10
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
· "Palm Springs" will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu starting July 10.
· The romantic comedy stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as two strangers who get trapped in a time loop.
· A Hulu subscription costs $5.99 per month with ads, or $11.99 per month without ads.
· You can also bundle Hulu with Disney...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this