[Update: Fixed] TikTok likes and views disappear following talk of US ban, fix on the way
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Over the last few years, and especially since the COVID-19 pandemic gave many of us a lot more free time, TikTok has become one of the leading social media apps worldwide. Today, following talk of the United States officially banning the service, likes and view counts have disappeared from the TikTok app, but a fix is on the way.
more…
The post [Update: Fixed] TikTok likes and views disappear following talk of US ban, fix on the way appeared first on 9to5Google.