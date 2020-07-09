Global  
 

[Update: Fixed] TikTok likes and views disappear following talk of US ban, fix on the way

Over the last few years, and especially since the COVID-19 pandemic gave many of us a lot more free time, TikTok has become one of the leading social media apps worldwide. Today, following talk of the United States officially banning the service, likes and view counts have disappeared from the TikTok app, but a fix is on the way.

 TikTok experiences a major glitch Thursday that knocked out the app's view and like counts.

