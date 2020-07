Is It Enough To Remove Words With Racist Connotations From Tech Language? Hint: No Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Web developer Caroline Karanja about how the terms "master" and "slave" are used in the industry and how they reflect a bigger issue in U.S. culture. 👓 View full article

