NASA is updating its guidelines on how to prevent contamination of the Solar System Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

An artistic rendering of astronauts landing on the surface of the Moon again | Image: NASA



After years of debate, NASA plans to update its guidelines for how much biological contamination of other worlds will be allowed while the agency explores the Solar System. The new rules would relax some of the agency’s requirements for how to explore the Moon and Mars — two high-profile destinations where NASA hopes to send astronauts in the coming years.



For decades, NASA has followed fairly strict rules about how much biological contamination is considered acceptable whenever the agency sends probes — or people — to other planets. It’s a concept known as planetary protection, and it has a legal basis in a treaty signed more than 50 years ago. Called the Outer Space Treaty, it challenges nations to explore other worlds “so as to avoid... An artistic rendering of astronauts landing on the surface of the Moon again | Image: NASAAfter years of debate, NASA plans to update its guidelines for how much biological contamination of other worlds will be allowed while the agency explores the Solar System. The new rules would relax some of the agency’s requirements for how to explore the Moon and Mars — two high-profile destinations where NASA hopes to send astronauts in the coming years.For decades, NASA has followed fairly strict rules about how much biological contamination is considered acceptable whenever the agency sends probes — or people — to other planets. It’s a concept known as planetary protection, and it has a legal basis in a treaty signed more than 50 years ago. Called the Outer Space Treaty, it challenges nations to explore other worlds “so as to avoid... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What Perseverance Can Do That Past Mars Rovers Couldn’t



NASA’s Perseverance rover is due to launch in the summer of 2020 — here’s what the new and improved rover can do that other Mars rovers couldn’t. Credit: Seeker Duration: 05:03 Published 1 week ago First Photos Taken of Our Solar System's Planets By a Spacecraft



From Mars to Neptune, check out the first close-up perspectives of the planets in our celestial neighborhood. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago Pulsars Could Act as ‘Cosmic Lighthouses’ to Guide Astronauts



NASA scientists say pulsars could turn “the ‘G’ in GPS from Global to Galactic," and are using them to develop a navigation system to use on trips to the moon under NASA’s Artemis program and.. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:05 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this