You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister testing the Porsche Track Precision App at Bilster Berg circuit



Porsche is extending the functionality of its virtual coach for the race track: the free Porsche Track Precision App can now be displayed directly on the car’s screen using Apple CarPlay and operated.. Credit: AutoMotoTV Duration: 03:04 Published 2 weeks ago Apple's Developer Transition Kit is a faceless iPad, and we want one



With Apple moving their computers to in-house processors, you can now apply for a Developer Transition Kit to start porting your software to run on the new hardware.But this kit itself is not new, it's.. Credit: Engadget AOL Duration: 06:24 Published 2 weeks ago IOS 14, IPadOS 14 allow user to set default email, browser apps



Apple has rolled out a new feature that allows iPhone and iPad users to change the default email and browser applications in the new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. According to The Verge, the company revealed.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this