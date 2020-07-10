Global  

Samsung’s bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live leak in three colors, case also revealed

9to5Google Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Alongside its Galaxy Note 20, a new watch, and a new tablet, Samsung is also expected to show off the Galaxy Buds Live next month. The company’s latest truly wireless earbuds are a huge departure from the Galaxy Buds+ we’ve come to know and love, and now the first high-res picture of the Galaxy Buds Live has leaked, showing off the charging case.

