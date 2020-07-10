Samsung’s bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live leak in three colors, case also revealed

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Samsung brings new features to Galaxy A series with software update



Samsung has announced that it is bringing a range of Galaxy S20 features to the Galaxy A series with a new software update. With the help of the new software update, Galaxy A51 and A71 users will now.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00 Published 1 day ago Hubble Spots Galaxy Speeding Away From Us at 3.5 Million Mph



The speedy barred spiral galaxy is moving about 972 miles per second, so it’s probably a good thing that it’s traveling *away* from our galaxy. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 00:57 Published 3 days ago This Cosmic Stunner Is Often Ignored, Thanks to its Rich and Famous Neighbor



The European Southern Observatory says this beautiful barred spiral galaxy is often overshadowed by its galaxy-rich neighbor, despite it being a great place to learn more about our own Milky Way.. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 00:57 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this