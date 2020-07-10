PC shipments surge as the world gets serious about working from home Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

The ongoing



Remote working and schooling is undoubtedly fueling an increase in demand for PCs. Businesses and students have had to adapt to working and learning remotely, and demand for laptops has increased as a result. IDC says PC shipments have increased 11.2 percent year-over year, while Gartner places it at a more modest 2.8 percent.



