Trump might ban TikTok — here's what experts who pored through its code and privacy policies say about its security Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

· The Trump administration has said it is considering banning TikTok, claiming that it hoovers up user data and is owned by a Chinese company as a national security threat.

· The geopolitics of US-China relations makes it hard to know whether TikTok is actually any more intrusive than social media platforms like Facebook, or... · The Trump administration has said it is considering banning TikTok, claiming that it hoovers up user data and is owned by a Chinese company as a national security threat.· The geopolitics of US-China relations makes it hard to know whether TikTok is actually any more intrusive than social media platforms like Facebook, or 👓 View full article

