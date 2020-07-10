Trump might ban TikTok — here's what experts who pored through its code and privacy policies say about its security
Friday, 10 July 2020 () · The Trump administration has said it is considering banning TikTok, claiming that it hoovers up user data and is owned by a Chinese company as a national security threat.
· The geopolitics of US-China relations makes it hard to know whether TikTok is actually any more intrusive than social media platforms like Facebook, or...
On Tuesday, President Trump gave an interview in which he said he was considering banning TikTok. Trump echoed earlier comments from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump implied a ban on TikTok would be a way of punishing China for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports that Coronavirus...