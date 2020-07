It looks like popular iOS apps including Spotify are crashing for thousands of people right now Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

· Popular iPhone apps are crashing on opening for a large number of users, including Spotify and Pinterest.

· Social media reports suggest Tinder is also affected.

· It isn't clear if the problem may be affecting other apps, and Android apps seem to be working fine.

· Popular iPhone apps are crashing on opening for a large number of users, including Spotify and Pinterest.· Social media reports suggest Tinder is also affected.· It isn't clear if the problem may be affecting other apps, and Android apps seem to be working fine.

