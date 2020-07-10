You Can Win A OnePlus Nord By Making A Meme About It
Friday, 10 July 2020 () OnePlus is set to unveil its much-awaited budget smartphone, OnePlus Nord, at an AR event on July 21st. Creating hype for the upcoming smartphone, co-founder Carl Pei has announced a OnePlus Nord meme competition on Twitter. The winner of the competition will be awarded an OnePlus Nord smartphone on July 21st. To participate in the […]
OnePlus has confirmed that the new smartphone OnePlus Nord will have a selfie camera with an ultra-wide 105-degree field of view. According to The Verge, the smartphone manufacturer confirmed the news..
On this episode of the EJ Tech Show, Sahil and Sohum check out the new OnePlus 8 Pro. It's got all the top specifications, with a price tag to match, which makes it more flagship than flagship killer!..
