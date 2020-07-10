Global  
 

Far Cry 6 leak details new setting and release date, stars Giancarlo Esposito

9to5Toys Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Ahead of this weekend’s scheduled E3-like Ubisoft presentation, it looks Far Cry 6 has already leaked. A listing for the game appeared on the PlayStation Store in Hong Kong, seemingly revealing an upcoming official announcement as well as details on the game’s setting, release date, and more. Head below for more details. more…

