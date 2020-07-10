|
HBO Max is getting a Batman spinoff show based on the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
HBO Max has announced a new TV series focused on the Gotham City Police Department, which will be a spinoff of Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman film (which is set to star Robert Pattinson at Bruce Wayne / Batman).
The new series will be set in the same world as Reeves’ film and will be produced by Reeves and Dylan Clark (who’s also producing The Batman). Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter is set to write the series.
The series promises to “build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City” and “further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham,” with the goal of launching a “new Batman universe across multiple platforms.”
"The new TV series emphasizes how important DC..."
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this