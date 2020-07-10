How to set up and use email templates in Gmail Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images



If you, like me, find yourself writing the same email over and over again, or copying and pasting the same message multiple times, Gmail gives you an easier option. By creating and saving email templates, you can insert them the next time you compose a message and save yourself some time.



You can store up to 50 templates at a time, so it’s easy to create different templates for different situations. Here’s how.



*Create an email template:*



· Click on the cog icon in the top right corner of your screen.

· Select “See all settings.”

· Open the “Advanced” tab.

· Scroll down to “Templates” and select “Enable.”



Make sure you’ve selected “Enable” under “Templates.”



· Click “Save Changes” at the bottom of the menu.

· This will take... Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty ImagesIf you, like me, find yourself writing the same email over and over again, or copying and pasting the same message multiple times, Gmail gives you an easier option. By creating and saving email templates, you can insert them the next time you compose a message and save yourself some time.You can store up to 50 templates at a time, so it’s easy to create different templates for different situations. Here’s how.*Create an email template:*· Click on the cog icon in the top right corner of your screen.· Select “See all settings.”· Open the “Advanced” tab.· Scroll down to “Templates” and select “Enable.”Make sure you’ve selected “Enable” under “Templates.”· Click “Save Changes” at the bottom of the menu.· This will take... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this