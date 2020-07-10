Global  
 

Elon Musk is now officially richer than Warren Buffett after Tesla's stock hits an all-time high (TSLA, BRKA)

Business Insider Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Elon Musk is now officially richer than Warren Buffett after Tesla's stock hits an all-time high (TSLA, BRKA)· Elon Musk is officially more wealthy than Warren Buffett.
· Tesla stock, of which Musk is the largest holder, skyrocketed to record highs this week.
· Buffett, meanwhile, donated almost $3 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock, causing his riches to shrink. 
