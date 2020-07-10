Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Read the pitch deck that buzzy startup Devoted Health used to reach a $1.8 billion valuation before it signed up a single customer

Business Insider Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Read the pitch deck that buzzy startup Devoted Health used to reach a $1.8 billion valuation before it signed up a single customerDevoted Health wants to change the way the U.S. takes care of its senior citizens, and it has big plans in its first five years to do just that.

The startup, which has been gathering lots of buzz in the last year, was founded to sell private health insurance plans to U.S. seniors, a market that is growing rapidly as Baby...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer Read the pitch deck that buzzy startup Devoted Health used to reach a $1.8 billion valuation before it signed up a… https://t.co/dkimwcgQtQ 2 days ago

adaventures

Ada Ventures Read about the process that led to our latest investment, in a company called @organisehq. It started with a cold p… https://t.co/m8EEC0uVrb 5 days ago

cmsnice_com

CMSnice Read the pitch deck that helped Divvy raise $30 million to provide alternate financing for prospective homebuyers - https://t.co/qsEKRLfbp4 1 week ago

ASIEDUMARFO

Evans101 Read the pitch deck that helped Divvy raise $30 million to provide alternate financing for prospective homebuyers… https://t.co/TJNvo9RTa3 1 week ago

Dakota33172056

Dakota Read the pitch deck that helped Divvy raise $30 million to provide alternate financing for prospective homebuyers https://t.co/KmyOcXOwCX 1 week ago

PanasheTapy

Panashe Tapera Read the pitch deck that buzzy startup Devoted Health used to reach a $1.8 billion valuation before it signed up a… https://t.co/b3VbUBXUHi 1 week ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer Read the pitch deck that buzzy startup Devoted Health used to reach a $1.8 billion valuation before it signed up a… https://t.co/iZpLoyhzY9 1 week ago

BabyBoomerDaily

Baby Boomer Daily Read the pitch deck that buzzy startup Devoted Health used to reach a $1.8 billion valuation before ... https://t.co/DA9ESZmMZ7 1 week ago