After fan upset, Crysis Remastered is ‘still’ coming to Switch on July 23rd

When Crytek announced that a remaster for the original Crysis would launch this year, fans were excited to see how much the game’s legendary graphics would improve — but a leaked trailer has left so many fans disappointed with the graphical changes that Crytek has now pushed the game’s release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One by several weeks.



On July 10th, Crytek announced that the Nintendo Switch version will “still” arrive on July 23rd, suggesting that other versions may launch as early as August.



