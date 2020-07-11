Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

7 new trailers to watch this week

The Verge Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
7 new trailers to watch this weekPhoto: Hopper Stone / WarnerMedia

I love when books and films take place over really short periods of time, and I recently watched two that work within a similar time frame back to back: Booksmart (which I was seeing for the first time) and Cloverfield (which, if I’d ever seen before, I had completely forgotten). Both take place mostly over the course of a single night, which kicks off after a short setup sequence introduces their cast of characters.

The movies aren’t particularly alike, but side by side, it was clear what a comparably amazing job Booksmart does in getting its events rolling. The main character is set up in all of 30 seconds with a glance over her bedroom, and nearly every other character in the movie is established over the next 15 minutes. Then the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Admin Really Does Not Want To Hear What The CDC Has To Say About Schools [Video]

Trump Admin Really Does Not Want To Hear What The CDC Has To Say About Schools

Officials at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have delayed the release of new recommendations for sending children back to school. According to CNN, this week, CDC Director Robert..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
At least 2 women arrested for defacing Black Lives Matter mural in NYC [Video]

At least 2 women arrested for defacing Black Lives Matter mural in NYC

At least two women were arrested Saturday after vandalizing the Black Lives Matter mural in Midtown New York City, the second time in 24 hours and the third incident this week in which the mural has..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:42Published
Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News

India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

8 new trailers to watch this week

8 new trailers to watch this week Photo: Skip Bolen / Netflix Palm Springs, the new Andy Samberg comedy, likely would have gone to theaters if the world weren’t... you know... right now. But...
The Verge


Tweets about this