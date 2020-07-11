Global  
 

Griffin launches new minimalist iPhone SE Survivor cases, now 15% off

9to5Toys Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Griffin launches new minimalist iPhone SE Survivor cases, now 15% offGriffin has been a go-to brand for Apple gear accessories and iPhone cases for quite some time, and now it’s ready to unleash its popular cases for the 2020 iPhone SE. Leveraging over 25-years of experience in the space, Griffin is looking to redefine the meaning of rugged with the thin tactical protection found in its new Survivor series cases for the latest iPhone SE. Head below for a closer look at the new covers and an exclusive 15% off discount.

The Griffin Survivor iPhone SE cases are now available for purchase starting from *$19.99*. However, 9to5Toys readers can use code *9TO5SURVIVOR* at check out to knock *15% off* an entire order from now through September 3, 2020.

Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: With 2,627 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka's active case toll leaves Delhi behind

With 2,627 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka's active case toll leaves Delhi behind 01:56

 With the highest single-day spike of 28,637 cases and 551 fatalities in last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 on July 12 even as the recovery rate marginally improved to 62.93 per cent. Maharashtra with more than 2.4 lakh cases continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in...

