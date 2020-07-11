Fitbit Charge 4 gets ‘smart wake’ alarm and dynamic GPS with latest software update Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

The latest software update to the Fitbit Charge 4 gives two big upgrades including dynamic GPS, and a “smart wake” option. First reported by 9to5Google, the new features are now rolling out to all users.



Dynamic GPS allows you to connect with the GPS in your phone if it’s in range, which may help with location accuracy and preserve the Fitbit’s battery life. If your phone isn’t close enough, the tracker will revert to its internal GPS, which can drain the battery more quickly.



The Smart Wake feature is a pretty cool addition; it will work along with the wearable's sleep tracker, and set alarms to wake you at the time you're likely to feel most rested. Another new option allows users to decide how long the screen display stays on once...

