President Trump says the US conducted a 2018 cyberattack on Russian trolls

The Verge Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
President Trump says the US conducted a 2018 cyberattack on Russian trolls

President Trump told The Washington Post that he authorized a 2018 cyberattack on the Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA), the first time he’s acknowledged doing so. In an interview with Post columnist Marc Thiessen, Trump confirmed that the attack— which the Post reported on last year— started on the day of the 2018 midterm and was successful in disrupting a disinformation campaign by Russia that was meant to raise doubt about the midterm results.

“Look, we stopped it,” the president told Thiessen.

In 2016, the IRA operated a troll factory as part of Russia’s overall election meddling, which also included stealing emails from the Democratic National Committee. In the past, President Trump had questioned whether Russia was involved...
Video credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison 01:00

 [NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports.

