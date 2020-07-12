Qualcomm to invest $97 million in India’s Reliance Jio Platforms Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Qualcomm has become the latest high-profile investor in four-year-old Reliance Jio Platforms, which has raised more than $15.7 billion in the past 12 weeks from as many investors. On Sunday evening, Qualcomm Ventures said it will invest $97 million in Reliance Jio Platforms to acquire a 0.15% equity stake in the top Indian telecom operator.


