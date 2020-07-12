Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Qualcomm to invest $97 million in India’s Reliance Jio Platforms

TechCrunch Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Qualcomm has become the latest high-profile investor in four-year-old Reliance Jio Platforms, which has raised more than $15.7 billion in the past 12 weeks from as many investors. On Sunday evening, Qualcomm Ventures said it will invest $97 million in Reliance Jio Platforms to acquire a 0.15% equity stake in the top Indian telecom operator. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Buyers-First’ Mentality Drives Ad Sales Strategy: AMC’s Kim Kelleher [Video]

‘Buyers-First’ Mentality Drives Ad Sales Strategy: AMC’s Kim Kelleher

Technology is reshaping the way that marketers reach target audiences, and AMC Networks is at the forefront of testing methods to help advertisers boost the efficiency of their media buys. The network..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 15:46Published
Marketers Seek Ad Flexibility Like Digital Platforms Offer: Omnicom’s Sal Candela [Video]

Marketers Seek Ad Flexibility Like Digital Platforms Offer: Omnicom’s Sal Candela

Advertisers are pushing for greater flexibility from their media partners as effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy pressures them to be more resourceful with their spending. That dynamic..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:40Published
Reliance Jio-PIF deal: All you need to know [Video]

Reliance Jio-PIF deal: All you need to know

Saudi Arabia based PIF has invested Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms making it 11th investment in RIL's digital wing in less than two months.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Intel invests $253 million in India’s Reliance Jio Platforms

 Intel Capital, the investment arm of chipmaker Intel, has invested $253 million in India’s Reliance Jio in exchange for a 0.39% stake. This is the 12th...
The Next Web

Chipmaker Qualcomm invests $97 million in Jio Platforms

 US chipmaker Qualcomm announced today that it’s investing $97 million (₹730 crores) in Jio Platforms in exchange for a 0.15% stake in the company through its...
The Next Web


Tweets about this