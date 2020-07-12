|
Tesla’s Model Y gets a $3,000 price cut
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Photo by Hannes Breustedt/picture alliance via Getty Images
Tesla has lowered the purchase price of its Model Y by $3,000, so its Long Range AWD will now cost $49,990, Electrek reported. The Model Y just began shipping in March, and earlier this month Tesla reported better-than-expected delivery numbers for all its vehicles in the second quarter, so the reason for the price cut isn’t totally clear. But it’s likely to help boost sales at a time when all carmakers are feeling the pinch of the economic downturn.
Tesla cut prices on several vehicles in May, but the Model Y was not included in those reductions. It lowered the prices on the base models and Performance versions of the Model S and Model X by $5,000, and cut the prices on all versions of its Model 3 by $2,000 (with prices slightly...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this