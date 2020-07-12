Tesla’s Model Y gets a $3,000 price cut Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Photo by Hannes Breustedt/picture alliance via Getty Images



Tesla has lowered the purchase price of its Model Y by $3,000, so its Long Range AWD will now cost $49,990, Electrek reported. The Model Y just began shipping in March, and earlier this month Tesla reported better-than-expected delivery numbers for all its vehicles in the second quarter, so the reason for the price cut isn’t totally clear. But it’s likely to help boost sales at a time when all carmakers are feeling the pinch of the economic downturn.



Tesla cut prices on several vehicles in May, but the Model Y was not included in those reductions. It lowered the prices on the base models and Performance versions of the Model S and Model X by $5,000, and cut the prices on all versions of its Model 3 by $2,000 (with prices slightly... Photo by Hannes Breustedt/picture alliance via Getty ImagesTesla has lowered the purchase price of its Model Y by $3,000, so its Long Range AWD will now cost $49,990, Electrek reported. The Model Y just began shipping in March, and earlier this month Tesla reported better-than-expected delivery numbers for all its vehicles in the second quarter, so the reason for the price cut isn’t totally clear. But it’s likely to help boost sales at a time when all carmakers are feeling the pinch of the economic downturn.Tesla cut prices on several vehicles in May, but the Model Y was not included in those reductions. It lowered the prices on the base models and Performance versions of the Model S and Model X by $5,000, and cut the prices on all versions of its Model 3 by $2,000 (with prices slightly... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tesla Model 3 Helps Driver Avoid Crash



Occurred on July 4, 2020 / Los Angeles, California, USA Info from Licensor: The Tesla did not dodge the tire, I did. However, the autopilot gave me the time and view which allowed me to see the tire.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:28 Published 5 days ago Tesla Rear Ended in the Car Wash



Occurred on June 13, 2020 / Chandler, Arizona, USA Info from Licensor: "I was getting my car washed in my Tesla Model 3. It was a conveyor model wash that pulls your car through and you put your car in.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:20 Published on June 17, 2020 Tesla's Model S Long Range Plus 'first electric car to achieve over 400 EPA-rated range



Tesla's Model S Long Range Plus 'first electric car to achieve over 400 EPA-rated range CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to make the announcement that the vehicle boasts "an official EPA-rated range of.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:05 Published on June 17, 2020

Tweets about this