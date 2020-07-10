Global  
 

[Update: Note 9] July patch rolling out for Samsung Galaxy S20 series w/ camera improvements

9to5Google Friday, 10 July 2020
The July 2020 security patch has now already started rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series in Korea, with the update bringing some added camera enhancements in tow.

Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Samsung may launch Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5: Report

Samsung may launch Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5: Report 01:10

 Samsung may launch its new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5, according to a report. As per Mashable, the new report comes from credible tipster UniverseIce who has given accurate reports on upcoming Samsung devices in the past. According to the report, the launch event will take place on...

