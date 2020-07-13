Global  
 

Tesla lowers the starting price of its Model Y electric SUV

TechCrunch Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Tesla has lowered the price of another vehicle. This time it’s the Model Y, an electric SUV the company started shipping in March. The long-range all-wheel drive version of the car is now listed with a purchase price of $49,990, or $3,000 less than what it was before. The car’s new pricing was first reported […]
 The discount comes months after Tesla cut the prices for its Models 3, X, and S. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Tesla cuts prices of Model Y electric SUV up to $3,000 as the automaker's stock reaches record highs

 Tesla has reduced the price of its mid-sized Model Y SUV by $3,000 after cutting prices of the Model 3, Model S and Model X up to $5,000 in May.
