'Star Trek: Lower Decks' shows what happens far below the bridge

Monday, 13 July 2020
'Star Trek: Lower Decks' shows what happens far below the bridgeCBS has expanded its Star Trek offerings on its All Access streaming services with an offbeat animated series. Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the lives of the least important crew members aboard one of the least important starships, the U.S.S. Cer...
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Star Trek Lower Decks Season 1

Star Trek Lower Decks Season 1 02:16

 Star Trek Lower Decks Season 1 - Official Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, a new half-hour animated comedy series, focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack...

